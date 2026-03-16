No Country Has Achieved Full Legal Equality for Women and Girls, UN Women Says

ASTANA — Justice systems meant to uphold rights and the rule of law are failing women and girls worldwide, according to a new report highlighted by UN Women. Women globally hold just 64% of the legal rights of men, exposing them to discrimination, violence and exclusion throughout their lives, according to a UN Women press release published on March 4.

From protection against gender-based violence to equal pay, women and girls remain unequal under the law, while violations of their rights often go unpunished, the organization said. The findings are outlined in the United Nations Secretary-General’s report, Ensuring and Strengthening Access to Justice for All Women and Girls.

The report shows that in 54% of countries, rape is still not defined based on consent, meaning the law may fail to recognize certain acts as crimes. In nearly three out of four countries, girls can still legally be forced into marriage. In 44% of countries, the law does not require equal pay for work of equal value.

“When women and girls are denied justice, the damage goes far beyond any single case. Public trust erodes, institutions lose legitimacy, and the rule of law itself is weakened. A justice system that fails half the population cannot claim to uphold justice,” said UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous.

UN Women warned that violations of women’s rights are intensifying globally amid growing backlash against gender equality. In some countries, laws are being revised to restrict women’s freedoms, silence their voices and enable abuse without consequence.

As technology advances faster than regulation, women and girls are increasingly exposed to digital violence, where perpetrators are rarely held accountable. In conflict zones, rape continues to be used as a weapon of war, with reported cases of sexual violence rising 87% over the past two years, the report states.

At the same time, the report notes some progress. Eighty-seven percent of countries now have legislation addressing domestic violence, and more than 40 countries have strengthened constitutional protections for women and girls over the past decade.

However, legislation alone is not enough. Discriminatory social norms, including stigma, victim-blaming, fear and community pressure, often silence survivors and obstruct access to justice. Practical barriers such as legal costs, time, language and lack of trust in institutions also prevent many women from seeking protection.

UN Women called for governments to strengthen the rule of law, end impunity for violations of women’s rights and ensure equality in both legislation and practice. The 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, which will run till March 19th is expected to address the challenges outlined in the report and push for stronger global commitments.

“Now is the moment to stand up, show up and speak up for rights, justice and action. Every woman and girl deserves to live safely, speak freely and live equally,” Bahous said.