More Than 9,000 Kazakh Citizens Vote Abroad in Constitutional Referendum

By Dana Omirgazy in Nation on 15 March 2026

ASTANA — A total of 9,050 Kazakh citizens had cast their ballots abroad as of 7 p.m. Astana time during the nationwide constitutional referendum, Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov said at a briefing of the Central Referendum Commission.

Speaking about voting by citizens overseas, Issetov said that 71 polling stations were opened at Kazakhstan’s foreign missions in 54 countries.

Voting at referendum stations abroad began at 3a.m. Astana time. Taking into account time differences, all polling stations had opened by 7 p.m., while 14 had already closed.

According to him, 64 polling stations will close by midnight.

Voting abroad will conclude at the referendum station at the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in San Francisco on March 16 at 8 a.m. Astana time.


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