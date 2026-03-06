Kazakhstan Steps Up Flood Prevention Measures Ahead of Spring Season

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov visited the Akmola Region to assess the flood situation and chaired a meeting of the National Operational Headquarters for Emergency Response with government officials and regional governors on March 5.

The meeting focused on ensuring the uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure and improving flood-prevention measures across the country, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Flood prevention measures in the Akmola Region

During the visit, Bektenov inspected ongoing work in the city of Kokshetau aimed at preventing flooding in residential areas by deepening and widening the Kylshakty River.

Following flooding in 2024, local authorities, with support from Kazzinc, carried out riverbank reinforcement and channel stabilization works, increasing the water flow capacity to around 136 cubic meters per second. Similar work was conducted on the Shagalaly River, and the 2025 flood season confirmed the effectiveness of these measures.

In total, 163 settlements and 32 road sections in the Akmola Region are covered by flood-prevention measures. Authorities have completed dredging and cleaning works along several rivers, including the Kalkutan River, Nura River, Yessil River, Chaglinka River, and Zhabai River, covering a total of 56 kilometers. Seventeen hydraulic structures have also been restored and reinforced.

Weather risks and regional preparedness

Bektenov warned that several factors could worsen the flood situation this year, including heavy snow accumulation, the formation of ice crusts and deep soil freezing. He noted that not all regions have completed key prevention measures such as dredging rivers, reinforcing dams or clearing snow from settlements.

“We must be prepared for various scenarios. Regional authorities must intensify flood-prevention efforts, especially near populated areas,” Bektenov said, instructing regional administrations to assess risks and take preventive measures within a week.

According to forecasts from Kazhydromet presented by Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Yerlan Nyssanbayev, March and April are expected to be about 1 degree Celsius warmer than average, with above-normal precipitation across most of Kazakhstan.

Flood risks remain particularly high in the Akmola and Karagandy Regions, while potential risks also exist in East Kazakhstan, Abai, Kostanai, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Turkistan, Almaty, Ulytau, and Zhetisu regions.

National emergency preparedness

Emergency Situations Minister Chingis Arinov reported that the ministry’s operational headquarters has been working around the clock since March 1, monitoring hydrological conditions and flood-prone areas.

Across Kazakhstan, 1,242 settlements have been identified as vulnerable to flooding. More than 39,000 personnel and over 18,000 units of equipment have been mobilized to respond to potential emergencies.

Authorities have also strengthened emergency response capabilities over the past year by acquiring 842 units of special equipment, 27 boats, and four aircraft.

Flood-prevention measures completed nationwide include constructing more than 830 kilometers of protective dams, repairing or building 1,128 kilometers of drainage systems and canals, installing 934 water-passing structures, dredging 166 kilometers of riverbeds, strengthening 255 kilometers of riverbanks, straightening 221 kilometers of channels, and clearing 172 kilometers of riverbeds.

Technology and monitoring tools

Deputy Minister of Digital Development Malik Olzhabekov presented updates on the Tasqyn platform, a flood-risk modeling system. The system achieved an average 75% forecasting accuracy last year and has identified potential flood risks in 31 settlements this year.

The prime minister was also presented with the Unified Drone Infrastructure project, developed with Kazakhtelecom. The system uses drones to monitor water levels and the condition of protective infrastructure in real time, transmitting data to emergency headquarters and the Digital Aqmola monitoring center.

Officials say the technology is deployed at district centers across the Akmola Region and is also used to monitor utility infrastructure, agricultural land conditions, fires, illegal construction, and environmental violations.