Kazakhstan Referendum Turnout at 64.43% as Some Overseas Stations Open

ASTANA — Voter turnout in Kazakhstan’s nationwide constitutional referendum reached 64.43% as of 4 p.m., according to the Central Referendum Commission.

By that time, 8,029,286 citizens had received ballots nationwide, representing 64.43% of those included on the voting lists.

The highest participation was recorded in the Kyzylorda (82.02%), the East Kazakhstan (78.98%), the Aktobe (77.65%), and the Karagandy Regions (72.63%).

According to regional data, voter turnout was 69.29% in the Abai Region, 71.33% in the Akmola Region, 77.65% in the Aktobe Region, 68.23% in the Almaty Region, 64.33% in the Atyrau Region, 60.61% in the West Kazakhstan Region, 70.31% in the Zhambyl Region, 68.50% in the Zhetisu Region, 72.63% in the Karagandy Region, 70.96% in the Kostanai Region, 82.02% in the Kyzylorda Region, 68.19% in the Mangystau Region, 68.41% in the Pavlodar Region, 60.70% in the North Kazakhstan Region, 72.39% in the Turkistan Region, 66.50% in the Ulytau Region, 78.98% in the East Kazakhstan Region, 47.76% in Astana, 28.16% in Almaty, and 72.61% in Shymkent.

Referendum polling stations in Washington, D.C., New York, and Ottawa opened at 4 p.m. Astana time.