Kazakhstan, Mongolia Sign Export Deals Worth Over $ 60 Million

ALMATY – Kazakh companies signed export contracts worth $62.6 million with Mongolian partners during a business mission in Ulaanbaatar, marking a further step in expanding trade ties between the two countries, reported the Ministry of Trade and Integration on March 19.

The Kazakh delegation was led by First Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova, who highlighted Mongolia as a promising destination for Kazakhstan’s non-resource exports.

“We view Mongolia as a promising direction for expanding non-resource exports. The high share of finished products in supplies and the interest of businesses confirm that we are no longer dealing with a trial market, but with an emerging, stable trade direction,” Bizhanova said.

Bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Mongolia tripled in 2025, with more than 90% of exports consisting of non-resource finished products, including food and industrial goods.

This shift reflects Kazakhstan’s broader strategy to move away from raw material exports toward goods with higher added value.

Additional momentum is expected from a temporary trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Mongolia, which covers around 367 product categories. The agreement aims to reduce trade barriers and expand market access, creating new opportunities for exporters and joint projects.

“Work is ongoing for its entry into force, and we expect it to happen soon. For our companies, this means more opportunities for exports and cooperation,” Bizhanova said.

Kazakhstan’s growing role as a transit hub is also expected to deepen cooperation. The country offers Mongolia alternative export routes, helping reduce delivery times and expand access to markets across the EAEU, the Caucasus, Türkiye and the European Union.

The business mission took place ahead of the upcoming visit of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to Kazakhstan, giving the agreements additional political significance.