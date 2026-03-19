Kazakhstan, EU Near Final Stage of Visa Facilitation Talks

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the European Union (EU) are approaching the final stage of negotiations on visa facilitation, with an agreement potentially to be reached within a year, said Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev on the sidelines of the Mazhilis on March 18.

Kosherbayev noted that discussions, including on readmission matters, are ongoing and have now entered what he described as the “final stretch”, reported Kazinform.

The latest round of negotiations on the draft Visa Facilitation and Readmission agreements took place in Astana on March 3.

Kazakhstan continues to advance bilateral cooperation on migration matters. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law ratifying an agreement with Austria on the readmission and transit of persons residing illegally on March 18.

The agreement establishes a legal framework for cooperation in addressing illegal migration and sets out procedures for the identification and return of individuals who do not meet entry or residence requirements. It also regulates the handling of readmission requests, the issuance of travel documents, transit procedures, and the protection of personal data.

The document outlines the responsibilities of both parties, including cost-sharing arrangements and the roles of competent authorities. In Kazakhstan, implementation will be overseen by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, while in Austria it will be handled by the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum under the Interior Ministry.

The agreement also defines mechanisms for dispute resolution, as well as conditions for its entry into force and termination, according to Akorda.