Kazakhstan Continues Evacuation Efforts as Over 7,300 Citizens Return from Middle East

ASTANA — More than 7,300 Kazakh citizens have been evacuated from the Middle East since the start of the latest regional escalation, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported on March 9, as authorities continue coordinated efforts to bring citizens home.

According to the ministry, the evacuation operation is being carried out jointly with relevant state agencies and in cooperation with both resident and foreign airlines.

Evacuation efforts have relied not only on air transport but also on land evacuation routes. Some citizens have been transported out of the conflict-affected areas through land borders with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkmenistan, allowing authorities to move people from high-risk zones more quickly.

Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions in the region continue to coordinate evacuation operations on the ground while maintaining constant contact with Kazakh citizens who remain in affected areas.

Earlier, the ministry strongly advised citizens to refrain from all travel to the Middle East and published a list of countries covered by the recommendation.

Kazakhstan has carried out several evacuation waves since tensions in the region intensified, with government agencies and airlines working to ensure the safe return of citizens amid ongoing instability.

The country has also called for de-escalation at the political level. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Iran’s announcement that it would refrain from attacks on neighboring countries unless first attacked, describing the move as an important step toward easing tensions in the Middle East