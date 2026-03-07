Kazakhstan Urges Citizens to Avoid Travel to Middle East Amid Ongoing Escalation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry has strongly advised its citizens to refrain from traveling to several Middle Eastern countries due to continuing military activity in the region and the closure of airspace in multiple states.

In a statement, the ministry urged Kazakh citizens to avoid all travel to Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Yemen, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Syria until active hostilities cease and the situation fully stabilizes.

The advisory comes amid escalating tensions in the region and disruptions to air travel as several countries have restricted or closed their airspace.

“Kazakh citizens currently in the region are once again urged to take enhanced personal safety precautions, avoid potentially dangerous areas and follow instructions from local authorities, including immediately proceeding to shelters or safe locations the event of missile threats, and maintain regular contact with Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions abroad, as well as with tour operators and airlines,” reads the ministry’s statement published on March 6.

As of March 6, 12 evacuation flights operated by both Kazakh and foreign airlines have been carried out since the start of the evacuation operation, returning more than 3,300 Kazakh citizens safely home. In addition to air evacuations, authorities are also facilitating the return of citizens through land routes.