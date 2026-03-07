Tokayev Welcomes Iran’s Decision to Refrain From Attacks on Neighboring Countries

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed a statement by Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, who announced that the country’s interim leadership council had decided to refrain from attacks on neighboring states.

According to Tokayev, this decision is an important step toward easing tensions in the Middle East, reported the presidential press office on March 7.

In a televised address, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said the interim leadership council had instructed the country’s armed forces not to attack neighboring states or fire missiles at them unless Iran is attacked first.

Kazakhstan has consistently called for diplomatic efforts to stabilize the situation.

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev held a series of phone calls with counterparts in regional countries to discuss the escalating situation. The latest was with Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelaty.

During the conversation, the ministers discussed the situation in the Middle East and stressed the importance of de-escalation and resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means in line with international law. Minister Abdelatty said Egypt remains a safe destination for foreign tourists and stressed that authorities are taking all necessary measures to ensure their safety.

On March 6, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry issued a travel advisory urging citizens to refrain from traveling to several Middle Eastern countries amid the escalating tensions. Kazakhstan continues efforts to evacuate its citizens from countries affected by the conflict.

According to the latest figures from the Kazakh Transport Ministry, as of March 7, 27 flights have returned 4,659 passengers to Kazakhstan since the escalation in the region began. On March 5–6, four airlines operated 15 flights, evacuating 2,549 passengers.

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana operated three flights on the Jeddah–Atyrau–Almaty route, while SCAT Airlines carried out one flight on the Muscat–Almaty route.

FlyDubai operated five flights to Almaty and two flights to Astana from Dubai. Air Arabia carried out four flights from Sharjah to Almaty.