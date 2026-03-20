Kazakhstan Builds Resilient System to Protect Citizens Abroad

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s Tourist Rights Guarantee System, operated by the Turistik Kamkor Corporate Fund, has demonstrated its effectiveness in assisting citizens abroad during recent disruptions in the Middle East, the fund reported.

Kazakhstan’s response to recent events highlights the evolution of a coordinated and resilient framework designed to protect its citizens during international crises.

From crisis response to systemic protection

Before 2016, Kazakhstan’s outbound tourism sector faced repeated challenges, with travelers occasionally stranded abroad due to tour operators’ failures. Between 2010 and 2015, the number of affected citizens rose sharply from around 450 to more than 7,400, undermining trust in the industry.

In response, the government introduced the Tourist Rights Guarantee System in 2016. Administered by the Turistik Kamkor Corporate Fund, the system established an institutional safety net aligned with international practices and unique within Central Asia.

Since then, the mechanism has prevented similar incidents and expanded its role beyond tour operator insolvency to encompass broader crises affecting international travel.

Supporting citizens in times of disruption

Since its launch, the system has helped return nearly 18,000 Kazakh citizens during disruptions, including global crises affecting travel.

The recent situation in the Middle East again tested its capacity. As airspace closures disrupted flights, thousands of Kazakh travelers were left waiting for return options. Through coordinated efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, assistance was organized quickly.

At the same time, the guarantee system provided accommodation, meals and transfers for more than 4,000 citizens in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

“It is important that even when the system is not formally responsible for evacuation, we support government efforts wherever possible,” said Asylkhan Yessilov, director of the Turistik Kamkor Fund.

He added that, despite force majeure conditions falling outside standard refund rules, the fund chose to cover part of the expenses incurred by stranded tourists.

A model based on shared responsibility

Kazakhstan’s approach relies on a principle of collective responsibility within the tourism industry. The system is financed by market participants, including charter tour operators, scheduled-flight operators and around 1,000 travel agencies.

Over time, the outbound tourism sector has shifted from a high-risk environment to a more structured system with clearly defined responsibilities between the state and private sector.

Today, the Turistik Kamkor Fund serves not only as a financial safeguard but also as a platform for industry-wide coordination.

Digital tools and real-time support

To ensure direct communication with travelers, the system operates a 24-hour hotline and the TURKOD mobile application, which allows users to verify coverage, request assistance and access trusted travel information.

As global uncertainty increasingly affects travel, Kazakhstan’s experience demonstrates how institutional preparedness can make a tangible difference.