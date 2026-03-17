Kazakhstan Approves New Constitution with 87.15% Support in National Referendum

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has adopted a new Constitution following a national referendum on March 15, in which 87.15% of participating voters voted in favor, according to the Central Referendum Commission.

A total of 12,482,613 citizens were eligible to vote, with 9,127,192 people casting ballots, resulting in a turnout of 73.12%.

Among those who voted, 7,954,667 supported the proposal, while 898,099 voted against it. A further 146,558 ballots were declared invalid.

The commission confirmed that the referendum is valid, as more than half of eligible voters participated.

The new Constitution is considered adopted, as it received majority support from voters in more than two-thirds of the regions, cities of national significance, and the capital, based on protocols submitted by territorial referendum commissions.