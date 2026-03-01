Kazakh President Condemns Military Actions, Urges Diplomatic Solutions in Middle East

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent personal messages to the leaders of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, expressing sincere support and solidarity with their peoples during what he described as a period of extreme trials.

Tokayev strongly condemned any military actions aimed at undermining the sovereignty and security of states friendly and fraternal to Kazakhstan, said presidential press secretary Aibek Smadiyarov on March 1.

“Kazakhstan consistently advocates resolving all complex international problems and armed conflicts exclusively through diplomatic means,” Tokayev said.

President Tokayev also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide any possible assistance to the fraternal Arab countries and expressed hope for maintaining active working contacts with their leaders.

On Feb. 28, Tokayev instructed Kazakhstan’s Security Council and law enforcement agencies to develop an emergency response plan amid escalating tensions surrounding Iran and the potential risk of regional instability affecting the country.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry has published emergency contact numbers and hotline information for Kazakhstan’s foreign missions in light of the worsening situation in the Middle East.