Kazakh President Orders Emergency Planning as Iran Tensions Escalate

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed Kazakhstan’s Security Council and law enforcement agencies to prepare an emergency response plan amid escalating tensions around Iran and the potential risk of instability affecting the country, said presidential press secretary Aibek Smadiyarov on Feb. 28.

Tokayev tasked Security Council Secretary Gizat Nurdauletov, along with the heads of security agencies and relevant ministries, with submitting a coordinated plan outlining urgent measures.

According to the statement, all law enforcement bodies have been placed on a 24-hour operational footing. A special monitoring group has also begun work within the government under the supervision of the Foreign Ministry. Regional governors were instructed to take precautionary measures in view of developments in the Middle East.

The announcement comes as tensions in the region intensified following reported strikes on Iranian targets.

Air Astana, which earlier suspended its Middle East flights for the day, said it is now extending the suspension through March 3 inclusive.

The airline said the decision follows a directive from the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan imposing a full ban on flights to countries in the Middle East. Air Astana said it continues to closely monitor developments and will inform passengers of any further changes.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry is also providing the following emergency contact numbers and hotlines of Kazakhstan’s foreign missions due to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan:

+7 7172 72 05 00 (consular service department)

+7 (7172) 72 01 11 (duty diplomat)

Embassy of Kazakhstan in Iran (Tehran):

+98 21 2256 5933 (duty officer)

+98 936 208 4672 (mobile, WhatsApp)

Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Gorgan:

+98 912 298 0350 (mobile)

+98 173 252 0443 (office)

+7 701 771 34 01 (WhatsApp)

Consulate of Kazakhstan in Bandar Abbas:

+98 930 298 57 03 (mobile, WhatsApp)

Embassy of Kazakhstan in Jordan:

+962 777 688 885

Embassy of Kazakhstan in the United Arab Emirates:

+971 50 508 5226

+971 2 449 8778

Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Dubai:

+971 50 570 1978

Embassy of Kazakhstan in Saudi Arabia:

+966 55 663 0177

Embassy of Kazakhstan in Qatar:

+974 5064 9955

+974 5100 0733

Embassy of Kazakhstan in Kuwait:

+965 6704 2545

Embassy of Kazakhstan in Lebanon:

+961 4 713 467

+961 4 713 447

Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Bahrain:

+973 3348 0890

Embassy of Kazakhstan in Israel:

+972 (3) 503 78 85 (duty Officer)

+972 54 878 4608 (mobile, WhatsApp)

+972 53 272 1815 (mobile, WhatsApp)

+7 701 731 4177 (WhatsApp)