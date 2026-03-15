From Knowledge to Leadership: Harvard Business Impact on Future of MBA Education in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Teaching pedagogy, faculty capability and high-quality cases grounded in real leadership dilemmas will define the long-term strength of MBA education in Kazakhstan. Gabriela Allmi, the senior director for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) at Harvard Business Impact, spoke about components in building competitive business programs in an interview for this story.

Kazakhstan’s business education landscape continues to expand across national universities and business schools with global partnerships, alongside an international branch campus offering an MBA program. As institutions strengthen and diversify their offerings, increasing attention is focused on how leadership capability is cultivated through teaching practice and classroom engagement.

“There is a well-known Harvard Business Review article “How Business Schools Lost Their Way,” which reflects on the evolution of MBA education over many decades. It highlights that while MBA programs gained significant academic prestige, many also faced criticism for not always preparing leaders with the practical skills, judgment, and ethical grounding required in real business environments. The true value of an MBA lies not simply in academic rigor, but in accelerating leadership capability, enabling career mobility, and developing the ability to navigate complex organizational challenges,” Allmi said.

The design of teaching frameworks in leading business schools reflects broader priorities in leadership development and academic structure.

“At leading global institutions, the focus is not only on technical knowledge, but on developing judgment, critical thinking and leadership capability. Teaching pedagogy plays a central role in achieving this,” Allmi said.

Case-based and discussion-driven teaching methods remain central to instruction at many leading business schools. Designed to mirror real-world decision-making environments within academic settings.

“Active learning is foundational to this approach. The case method places students in real decision-making situations and challenges them to analyze complex problems, evaluate trade-offs and make decisions, much as they would as leaders in practice. This helps build the confidence and capability required to lead in dynamic environments,” Allmi said.

The development and selection of cases remain central to how business schools structure decision-based learning.

“High-quality cases are crucial. As they are grounded in real leadership dilemmas.They present authentic situations faced by leaders, often with incomplete information, competing priorities and no obvious right answer. The objective is not to provide a solution, but to help students develop the ability to analyze complex situations, exercise judgment and make decisions under uncertainty,” she said.

The effectiveness of the teaching methods depends largely on the capability of faculty and how they facilitate classroom engagement. The shift from lecture-based instruction to discussion-driven formats requires a different set of skills and preparation.

“In leading institutions, educators are viewed not only as instructors, but as facilitators of learning. They guide discussion, challenge perspectives and create an environment where students actively engage with ideas and develop independent and critical thinking,” she added

Long-term program quality is closely tied to how consistently teaching standards are maintained across institutions. Sustained institutional development requires structured investment in academic staff, ongoing training and continuity in pedagogical practice.

“Investing in faculty development is one of the most important and sustainable ways to strengthen MBA programs, because it ensures that pedagogy is applied effectively and consistently over time,” Allmi said.

Harvard Business Impact operates in more than 75 countries and works with institutions on strengthening leadership education and teaching quality. Kazakhstan is among the countries exploring deeper engagement as reforms in higher education continue.

Kazakhstan represents a “very promising environment” for deeper collaboration, according to Allmi. Sustainable impact in education is typically built through long-term partnerships focused on strengthening institutional capability and improving student outcomes. Where there is shared commitment and alignment, there is significant potential to create lasting value.

“Kazakhstan is moving with clear intent and momentum in strengthening its higher education system. With a young and dynamic population, this creates a strong foundation for long-term economic growth and innovation. Minister Sayasat Nurbek has spoken about the importance of preparing students for emerging professions and an AI-enabled economy. This reflects a broader global shift,” she said.