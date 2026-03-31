Francophonie Spring Festival Returns for 16th Edition in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The 16th Francophonie Spring Festival will take place across Kazakhstan from April 1 to 15, bringing together the embassies of Armenia, Belgium, Canada, France, Lithuania, Morocco, Romania, and Switzerland for a large-scale celebration of the French language and Francophone cultures.

The program, coordinated by French Alliances and local cultural organizations, will take place in several cities, including Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Karagandy, Ust-Kamenogorsk, and Kostanai, and will feature film screenings, concerts, conferences, and other activities.

An important highlight is Francophone Cinema Week (April 1-6), which showcases films from France, Belgium, Switzerland, and other nations, offering audiences access to distinctive storytelling across genres. The festival features a series of ambassadorial conferences for students, where ambassadors will discuss diplomacy, culture, and the role of language in international collaboration.

The festival’s function as a forum for cross-cultural communication and the advancement of the French language was highlighted by the French Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sylvain Guiaugue.

“For us, Francophonie Spring is an opportunity to showcase cultural diversity and to promote a broader understanding of the French language. French is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world, with around 400 million speakers,” he said.

He also highlighted the festival’s nationwide reach.

“These events allow people across Kazakhstan, not only in the capital but also in other cities, to discover Francophone culture. We offer a diverse program, including cinema, concerts, exhibitions and lectures by ambassadors at universities,” Guiaugue said.

Lithuanian Ambassador Egidijus Navikas stressed the importance of cultural and artistic cooperation during the festival.

“We are proud to present a world-class artist such as Mūza Rubackytė, who is a distinguished cultural ambassador and contributes significantly to the development of musical arts,” he said.

Romanian Ambassador Mădălina Lupu emphasized Romania’s active participation in Francophonie.

“Romania has a highly developed Francophone program and actively promotes the values of Francophonie. The French language remains an important tool for diplomacy, education and cultural dialogue,” she said.

The festival will include a Francophone Cinema Week, international performances, exhibitions, and the customary Francophone Song Contest, with participants from all over the country. With events planned in several towns, the Francophonie Spring is a vital platform for cultural exchange and the development of the French language in Kazakhstan.