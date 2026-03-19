Drones Distribute Baursaks at Digital Nauryz Celebration in Karagandy

ASTANA – Residents of Karagandy experienced an unconventional Nauryz celebration as drones distributed baursaks in the city’s central park.

The initiative was part of Digital Nauryz 2026, a concept introduced by the organizers to combine traditional festivities with modern technology — a format designed to present national customs in a contemporary and engaging way.

Residents described the experience as unexpected and festive, noting that the drone distribution added a distinctive element to the celebrations, reported Kazinform on March 18.

Beyond public events, educational institutions across the region are also participating in Nauryz activities that promote national culture. Karagandy schools have organized themed events, including baking traditional foods such as baursaks and other pastries.

More than 1,000 events are planned across the region during the Nauryz celebrations, including concerts, exhibitions, and interactive activities.