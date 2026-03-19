China, Uzbekistan Lead Migration to Kazakhstan for Permanent Residence in 2025

ALMATY – Nearly 24,000 people moved to Kazakhstan for permanent residence in 2025, with the largest inflows coming from China, Uzbekistan and Russia, reported the Kazinform news agency, citing the First Credit Bureau analytical channel.

A total of 23,800 migrants arrived in the country last year. The biggest share came from Uzbekistan (11,800 people), followed by Russia (4,700) and China (2,600).

The number of arrivals from China increased by 29% year-on-year, reaching its highest level in eight years. This marks the second consecutive year of elevated inflows after a sharp decline in 2021, when only 249 people moved from China to Kazakhstan.

Despite the recent growth, current figures remain below historical peaks. Between 2005 and 2010, migration levels from China were more than 50% higher than today, with a record 6,300 arrivals in 2008.

Nearly all migrants from China in 2025, about 99%, were ethnic Kazakhs. Most settled in Almaty and nearby regions (70%), while around a quarter chose Astana.

Regional trends and migration balance

Uzbekistan remained the largest source of migrants, although inflows slightly declined compared to 2024. Meanwhile, migration from Russia dropped sharply by 41% year-on-year, falling to its lowest level since 2021.

Kazakhstan recorded a positive migration balance with China and Uzbekistan, meaning more people arrived than left. In contrast, migration with Russia showed a negative balance, with more departures than arrivals.

The statistics include foreign nationals and stateless persons who officially changed their country of permanent residence, based on data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ population registration system.

The migration trends come as Kazakhstan updated its approach to migration management. The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has developed a new Migration Policy Concept through 2030, aimed at making migration more regulated, transparent and aligned with the country’s economic needs.