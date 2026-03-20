Celebrate Nauryz with Cultural Events to Brighten Your Long Weekend

ASTANA – Nauryz, one of Kazakhstan’s most cherished holidays, marks the arrival of spring and new beginnings. Celebrated from March 21 to 25 by Kazakh people and other Turkic communities across Central Asia, it symbolizes renewal, unity, and the start of a new year.

The Astana Times has compiled a list of events scheduled for Nauryz and the subsequent weekend, promising a delightful atmosphere and an opportunity to revel in the holiday’s magic.

Astana

“Abai-Togzhan” performance, March 21

A poetic solo performance inspired by the life and inner world of Abai Kunanbayuly — a key figure in Kazakh literature and thought. Through powerful monologue, the play delves into themes of identity, memory, love, and loneliness, reflecting the timeless questions that shaped Abai’s legacy.

Venue: Astana Musical Theater; 47B Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

Nauryz holiday, March 21-23

At the Nauryz Bazaar fair, expect a diverse array of offerings including new clothing lines, intricate jewelry pieces, ceramics, metalwork, felt and silk products, along with ethno-style souvenirs. The event will also feature festive concerts, mass competitions showcasing national sports, opportunities for painting and pottery, and performances with traditional Kazakh instruments.

Venue: Expo International Exhibition Center; 53/1 Mangilik El Avenue. Astana Arena; 48 Turan Avenue. Astana Music Hall; 1 Bauyrzhan Momyshuly Avenue.

“Jazz for the Soul” concert, March 21

An evening of classic jazz interpretations featuring works associated with legends like Nina Simone and Frank Sinatra, promising a relaxed and atmospheric concert experience.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“The Master’s Heritage: Crafts and Traditions” exhibition, March 13 – April 12

The exhibition presents about 60 artifacts dating from the 18th–19th centuries to the early 20th century, offering insight into traditional Kazakh life, martial traditions, and jewelry craftsmanship. The collection is anchored by pieces from master artisan and restorer Yergazy Issatayev, complemented by selected works from museum collections.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Kyz Zhibek” musical, March 22

Immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of Kazakhstan with the spectacular “Kyz Zhibek” opera. This legendary tale of love, fate, and sacrifice follows Kyz Zhibek and Tolegen on their tragic yet beautiful journey, brought to life through stunning music and breathtaking stage design.

Venue: Musical Theater of Young Spectators; 47B Omarov Street, Tickets are available here.

VTB League Match, March 20-21

Feel the adrenaline of top-tier basketball in this high-energy VTB League showdown as Parma-M face off against Astana Zhastar. With teams battling it out on the court, expect fast-paced action, fierce competition, and an electric atmosphere – a thrilling experience for both die-hard fans and casual spectators.

Venue: 45A Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“​​Az-Nauryz” holiday concert, March 24

Az-Nauryz is a vibrant showcase of Kazakh culture and tradition, featuring a diverse range of performances including folk songs, operatic arias and duets by national composers. With its colorful melodies and celebration of ethnic diversity, the concert promises to uplift spirits and create a joyous atmosphere for all attendees.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Four Truths – One Eternity” performance, March 25

Nomad Ballet presents “Four Truths – One Eternity,” a contemporary production that blends modern choreography with ethno-folk music and original compositions. The performance explores themes of love, choice, and inner transformation, guiding audiences through a symbolic journey from illusion and emotional conflict to acceptance and lasting connection. Visually expressive and deeply atmospheric, the piece offers a fresh interpretation of national ballet traditions.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Sagynysh Sazy” retro concert, March 23

This performance blends live vocals with instrumental music, bringing to life beloved Kazakh songs by composers such as Shamshi Kaldayakov and other iconic figures. Young performers and a live ensemble create a warm, reflective atmosphere, exploring themes of longing, youth, and cherished memories.

Combining concert and theatrical elements, the show is a heartfelt tribute to Kazakhstan’s musical heritage.

Venue: Zhastar Palace; 34 Republic Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

MuzArt’s 20 years anniversary concert, March 21-23

Fans of Kazakh pop music will have the opportunity to celebrate the legacy of the renowned group MuzArt, which has been performing for more than two decades.

Founded in 2001 by vocalists Meirambek Bespayev, Kenzhebek Zhanabilov and Saken Maigaziyev, the group is known for blending contemporary pop melodies with elements of traditional Kazakh music. The anniversary concerts promise an evening of memorable songs, nostalgia and vibrant live performances.

Venue: Republic Palace; 56 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Dos-Mukasan live concert, March. 21

Experience a live performance by legendary Kazakh band Dos-Mukasan — pioneers of blending rock with traditional folk sound.

The concert brings timeless hits and nostalgic melodies to the stage, creating a warm, energetic atmosphere for fans of all generations. Expect an evening filled with iconic songs that have shaped Kazakhstan’s musical heritage.

Venue: Republic Palace; 56 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

​​Nauryz holiday concert, March 21-23

A vibrant and large-scale Nauryz celebration will feature a festive program filled with concerts, lively public festivities, exhibitions, and more. Guests can enjoy performances by popular Kazakhstani pop stars, creating a joyful atmosphere of music, culture, and spring renewal.

Venue: Astana Square, Abay Square.

“The Universe of Hans Zimmer,” March 24

Experience the magic of a live orchestra and choir as they bring to life the iconic music of Hans Zimmer, one of the greatest film composers of our time. His unforgettable scores have shaped Hollywood cinema and left a lasting impact on popular culture. Enjoy a spectacular concert featuring legendary soundtracks from films like “Dune,” “Batman,” “Kung Fu Panda,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The Lion King,” and more.

Venue: Republic Palace; 56 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“The World of Turkish Series” concert, March 25

The BN Team Symphony Orchestra presents a one-of-a-kind project, “The World of Turkish Series.” Fans will have the opportunity to delve deep into the ambiance of their beloved films and resonate with the emotions and experiences of the on-screen characters.

Venue: Republic Palace; 56 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.