Astana Launches Science-Based Creative Economy Hub

ASTANA — Art, science and business converged in Astana for the opening of the Өnergy Creative Hub on March 27. The space, supported by Nazarbayev University (NU) Impact Foundation brings together researchers, creatives and entrepreneurs to develop applied projects at the intersection of disciplines.

The hub operates as both a collaboration platform and a research-and-development (R&D) environment, where ideas are developed into prototypes and market-ready solutions. It is the first initiative of its kind in Central Asia embedded within a university ecosystem, combining academic research with creative production and entrepreneurship.

“Өnergy is a bridge between fundamental science at Nazarbayev University, the creative industries and the needs of modern business. At the intersection of science, technology and creativity, new products emerge – from innovative biodesign materials for building facades to immersive environments that transform shopping malls into cultural destinations. This is becoming a growth point for Kazakhstan’s new economy,” said NU Impact Foundation chairman Sayat Nyussupov at the opening ceremony.

He added that the hub responds to a growing need among science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) students for creative environments that expand problem-solving approaches.

“When engineering thinking is combined with creative space, new products, projects and solutions emerge. This hub was created precisely for that purpose,” he said.

What happens inside the hub

The hub is structured around six laboratories, each focused on a specific area of production and research, with projects often spanning multiple disciplines. Its name Өnergy combines “oner” the Kazakh word for art, with “energy,” reflecting the hub’s focus on creative production and innovation.

The Content & Production Lab focuses on digital content production, including filmmaking, storytelling and visual media. It also builds a creative community that connects content creators, photographers and screenwriters.

“Today, work often happens in isolation, with content creators, photographers and screenwriters working separately. We want to bring everyone together in one hybrid environment where interaction is not only commercial, but also educational and creative,” Content & Production Lab’s head Zhanaidar Mapan told the press.

The CinemArt Lab explores the intersection of art and technology through artificial intelligence. Visitors can generate digital artworks in different artistic styles, enhance images to high resolution and print them on museum-quality canvas or collaborate with artists to recreate them manually.

“The idea is that anyone can create an image – in the style of Van Gogh, in Kazakh style, in surrealism, and turn it into a physical artwork. You can upload a photo, generate a portrait, enhance images to 8K and print them. It makes art accessible,” CinemArt Lab head Oskar Abdiyev told The Astana Times.

The Art & Tech Lab develops multimedia and immersive installations, including projects presented on international platforms. At the opening, it showcased a multimedia work by Kazakh artist Ardak Mukanova selected for Kazakhstan’s participation in the 61st Venice Biennale.

The Sound Lab focuses on music production and cultural preservation. In partnership with Steinway & Sons, one of the world’s most renowned piano manufacturers, it is recording a golden fund of Kazakh piano works for inclusion in the global Spirio digital library, a system that allows performances to be reproduced with high precision on Steinway instruments worldwide.

“This is not just about technology, but a new format of working with cultural heritage. Kazakh art becomes part of the global digital space. (…) We are not simply combining art and science. We are creating a hybrid. Scientists become co-authors of art objects, and artists test new materials,” said Creative Director Alibek Batyrov.

The BioDesign Lab works on environmentally focused materials and solutions, including experimental facade materials capable of absorbing carbon dioxide and contributing to air purification.

The Food Lab brings together science and food innovation. An experimental restaurant developed with NU’s School of Medicine, involving nutritionists, geneticists and other specialists is also being launched as part of the hub.

From idea to application

At the core of the hub is a science-art approach, integrating scientific research with creative practices to develop commercially viable solutions. Globally, only a handful of such models exist. Institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab, Aalto Design Factory in Finland and Station F in France demonstrate how combining science, design and entrepreneurship can generate new industries.

“In Central Asia, we are likely the first. Our goal is to grow, share experience and become a reference point,” said Mapan.

“We are creating an environment where ideas are developed from the outset with practical application in mind, in the economy, culture and urban space. (…) Here, a developer can commission a ‘bio-facade’ or a scientifically grounded immersive museum. The university hub works as a full-fledged agency for business. This is about long-term value,” said Aizada Galymkyzy, hub’s executive director.

The hub operates on a reinvestment model, with revenue from projects directed back into its development, supporting further research and production.

Access, collaboration, and urban integration

Unlike traditional academic spaces, the Өnergy Creative Hub is open to a broader audience through a residency system. Participants can apply to access co-working areas, production facilities and research infrastructure, or collaborate with existing teams and laboratories.

“Openness means access to the ecosystem. Participants can engage with the university, use research infrastructure and collaborate in a creative environment,” said Nyussupov.

The project also reflects a broader shift toward integrating the university with the city.

“For us it is important because we regard ourselves as a resource for the country and the city. Initiatives like this act as catalysts for what in the United Kingdom would be called ‘town and gown’, the city and the university working together in creative symbiosis,” said NU President Dr. Waqar Ahmad.

He noted that the hub is part of a wider urban development plan, including a public park with cultural, scientific and recreational zones designed for diverse groups, from students to families.

“In creative symbiosis, some of the best science is done when it addresses ordinary questions and real challenges. Many global challenges, whether climate change, poverty or peace, are also common to Kazakhstan and the region. (…) My expectation is that this project will work with our faculty, students, scientists, artists, writers and the broader community to address many of the challenges we are facing,” he said.