Almaty to Host Asian Stage of World Schools Team Chess Championship in April

ASTANA — Almaty will host the Asian continental stage of the World Schools Team Chess Championship on April 6-11, bringing together school teams from across the region, according to Kazakhstan’s Chess Federation.

The tournament will take place at the Hotel Kazakhstan in Almaty and will feature teams that qualified through national selection tournaments in their respective countries.

Launched in 2023 in Kazakhstan and later held in the United States in 2025, the World Schools Team Championship is the leading global scholastic chess competition. It is jointly organized by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and the International School Chess Federation (ISCF) in cooperation with continental bodies.

Under the updated structure, the tournament features four continental qualifying stages, followed by a four-team grand final scheduled for December.

In addition to competitive matches, the tournament program will include master classes from grandmasters and international coaches, as well as educational sessions for teachers and parents. Cultural activities introducing participants to Kazakhstan and the city of Almaty are also planned.

“Everyone has something they can learn from someone or teach someone. By bringing together children from different countries and cultures to play chess, we are sowing the seeds of knowledge, creativity and multiculturalism, which are essential for a thriving life and society. The ISCF is excited to be partnering with FIDE on this project, and we are looking forward to a successful series of events in the Year of Chess in Education,” said Timur Turlov, president of the ISCF and the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

“FIDE has consistently championed education and learning, and we have always believed that chess is a powerful tool for education, whether among children or adults. After the successful Year of Social Chess in 2025, we have dedicated 2026 to education and to children in school,” said Dana Reizniece, deputy chair of the FIDE management board.

“The four continental championships, as well as the grand final, will not only further promote chess in schools, but will be an impulse for many schoolchildren to take up the game, spreading the wonder of our sport further. We are exceptionally grateful to ISCF for their work on this project, which has the full backing of FIDE,” she added.

Kazakhstan has hosted several international chess events in recent years and is considered one of the active countries in promoting chess education and youth competitions.