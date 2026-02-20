Tokayev Meets US Business and Financial Leaders During Washington Visit

ALMATY – As part of his visit to the United States, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a series of meetings in Washington on Feb. 20 with leaders of major U.S. corporations and international financial institutions, focusing on expanding investment cooperation, infrastructure development, and strategic partnerships.

Tokayev met with Executive Director of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation Ben Black to discuss prospects for expanding investment cooperation and implementing projects in priority sectors, Akorda reported.

President Tokayev emphasized that the corporation is an important partner for Kazakhstan in promoting sustainable development and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation across various areas of the economy.

Black noted that President Donald Trump and his administration prioritize strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan. He highlighted promising opportunities for joint projects in the mining sector and transport and transit infrastructure, underscoring their strategic role in boosting regional and interregional trade.

Cooperation with Boeing in aviation and transport

During the visit, President Tokayev also held talks with Boeing, represented by Executive Vice President Jeff Shockey.

Tokayev noted that Kazakh airlines Air Astana, SCAT, and Vietjet Qazaqstan are interested in further developing cooperation with Boeing on projects crucial to the growth of Kazakhstan’s aviation sector.

In this context, Tokayev highlighted the agreement between Air Astana and Boeing on aircraft deliveries. He stressed that Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft are expected to arrive in Kazakhstan to launch direct flights between Kazakhstan and the U.S. in the second half of the year.

SCAT also plans to purchase additional Boeing aircraft and is considering opening its first maintenance and repair center at Shymkent International Airport in partnership with the American corporation.

Jeff Shockey shared Boeing’s digitalization plans and highly praised Kazakhstan’s transit and transport potential, noting strong prospects for cooperation in cargo air transportation. The meeting also addressed workforce training and the development of Kazakhstan’s cargo aircraft fleet.

Strategic projects with Ashmore Group and global healthcare partners

President Tokayev met with Ashmore Group CEO Mark Coombs to discuss the implementation of mutually beneficial investment projects.

Both sides emphasized the plans to construct an international clinic in Kazakhstan in partnership with Ashmore Healthcare International and Samruk Kazyna Invest, involving a world-class medical operator, Mount Sinai Health System. Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan is ready to provide support for this important initiative.

Mark Coombs highlighted Kazakhstan’s strong potential for cooperation in strategic sectors and outlined opportunities within the Open Investment Partnership Program to develop priority high-tech industries.

Mars investment marks new stage in Kazakh–U.S. relations

Tokayev emphasized that the agreement between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture and Mars, worth $180 million, marks the beginning of a strategically important partnership and reflects the high level of Kazakh–American cooperation.

Under the project, Mars will build a pet food production plant in the city of Alatau, ensuring the deep processing of agricultural raw materials and the production of high-value-added goods.

Mars CEO Paul Weihrauch thanked President Tokayev for supporting the investment agreement, noting that the initiative will serve as a strong platform for expanding Mars’ production and market presence in Central Asia and neighboring regions.

Earlier, on Feb. 19, President Tokayev met in Washington with citizens of Kazakhstan living and studying in the U.S.

During the meeting, Tokayev said he places great hopes on the younger generation and underscored the state’s continued focus on youth development and creating conditions for self-realization. He also recalled the upcoming national referendum on the draft of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, stressing its historic importance for the country’s future.