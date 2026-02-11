Kazakhstan to Vote on New Constitution in March 15 Referendum

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on Feb. 11 to hold a national referendum on March 15 for the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution.

The final draft of the new Constitution was presented to President Tokayev by Chairperson of the Constitutional Commission and Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova, Deputy Chairperson of the Constitutional Commission and State Counselor Erlan Karin, and member of the Constitutional Commission and assistant to the Kazakh President on legal matters Yerzhan Zhienbayev.

Developed over 12 meetings, the draft incorporates citizen and expert proposals submitted via the eGov and e-Otinish portals, as well as recommendations from the Parliamentary Reform Working Group, Akorda reported.

Tokayev praised the commission’s work, noting the draft reflects current social values, strengthens state institutions, and lays the foundation for Kazakhstan’s long-term development. He highlighted the active participation of thousands of citizens, demonstrating the “truly popular nature” of the new Constitution.