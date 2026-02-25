Tokayev Honors Olympic Champion Mikhail Shaidorov 

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented state awards to Olympic gold medalist Mikhail Shaidorov and his coaching team on Feb. 25, praising the figure skater’s historic triumph at the 25th Winter Olympic Games as a milestone for Kazakhstan’s national sports history.

The ceremony celebrated Shaidorov’s gold medal performance in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo, marking Kazakhstan’s first-ever Olympic gold in the discipline and its first long-awaited figure skating title in 32 years, reported Akorda.

“These Olympics were a truly exceptional event for all of Kazakhstan. Thanks to Mikhail Shaidorov’s triumph, our sky-blue flag rose high above the Olympic arena. I sincerely thank Mikhail, his father, his coach, and everyone who contributed to this achievement. His global recognition is the result of hard work and determination,” Tokayev said.

He described the victory as “a historic award long awaited by the nation,” emphasizing that Shaidorov became the first Kazakhstan’s figure skater to win Olympic gold and carried forward the legacy of Denis Ten.

“Mikhail’s brilliant performance in Cortina d’Ampezzo is a historic success – a true triumph achieved through relentless work, belief in his strength, and love for this demanding sport,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev gave special recognition to Stanislav Shaidorov, the athlete’s father and first coach, highlighting his pivotal role in his son’s journey.

“As a father and first coach, you stood by Mikhail through every challenge. You raised a true patriot who lifted Kazakhstan’s flag on the world’s main sports stage. You have earned national gratitude and glory,” he said.

Tokayev also acknowledged Olympic champion and coach Alexei Urmanov for preparing “a worthy successor,” as well as the contribution of the National Olympic Committee headed by Gennady Golovkin, recently inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

“Mikhail took a bold risk in his free skate and seized victory at the world’s greatest tournament. Not everyone can seize what may be their only chance. His triumph has inspired thousands of young Kazakhstan citizens to believe that even the boldest dreams can come true through discipline and perseverance,” Tokayev said.

The President reaffirmed that developing mass and professional sports remains a state priority.

“Olympic results are a measure of national progress. We are building just and fair Kazakhstan where every hardworking citizen has opportunities for self-realization. Fair competition, meritocracy, discipline, and responsibility are the foundations of both elite sport and a strong state,” he said.

Looking ahead, Tokayev wished success to Kazakh athletes preparing for the upcoming Winter Paralympic Games and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, and stressed the importance of hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games in Almaty at the highest level.

Following the ceremony, Tokayev awarded Shaidorov the Order of Barys, second degree; Urmanov received the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), second degree. The Order of Kurmet (Honour) was presented to head coach Assem Kassanova, Stanislav Shaidorov, and Kazakhstan Figure Skating Union President Bauyrzhan Yeraly.

In response, Shaidorov expressed gratitude for the national support.

“It is a great honor to stand here as an Olympic champion. This medal is not only my victory, but the victory of my parents, my coaches, and all Kazakhstan citizens who believed in me. It proves that dreams come true when backed by hard work, dedication, and faith. Olympic gold is not the finish line – I will continue to serve my country and set an example for the next generation,” said Shaidorov.