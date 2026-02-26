Kazakhstan to Open Polling Stations in 62 Countries for Constitutional Referendum

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry published a list of overseas polling stations on Feb. 23 where citizens abroad will be able to vote in the March 15 constitutional referendum, with voting organized in 62 countries worldwide.

The ministry will arrange voting at embassies and consulates general, including those in Austria, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Russia, the United States, and other countries.

More than 12.4 million voters are expected to be eligible to cast their ballots in the referendum.