Kazakhstan Outlines Voting and Counting Procedures for Constitutional Referendum

ALMATY – The procedures for voting and tabulating results in Kazakhstan’s upcoming national referendum, scheduled for March 15, were presented during a Feb. 23 meeting of the Central Election Commission as part of ongoing preparations for the nationwide vote.

According to the commission, voting will take place at 10,411 polling stations, including 80 stations operating at Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions in 62 foreign countries.

At 9,779 polling stations located at citizens’ registered places of residence, voting will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Astana time. At 632 polling stations established in military units, rest homes, sanatoriums, inpatient medical institutions, pre-trial detention centers, and diplomatic missions abroad, precinct commissions may declare voting closed earlier if all registered voters on the list have cast their ballots.

Under the constitutional law, citizens who change their place of residence may vote using an absentee certificate. The certificate is issued by precinct commissions upon written application and presentation of identification, beginning 15 days before the vote and until 6 p.m. on March 14. A corresponding note is made in the voter list.

Voter eligibility

According to the commission, 12,416,759 citizens are eligible to participate in the referendum.

In cooperation with the Ministries of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and Internal Affairs, two online services have been launched. One allows citizens to verify their registration details via the e-government portal, and another enables voters to check their assigned polling station. Authorities stated that these measures aim to improve access to information and ensure the full exercise of citizens’ electoral rights.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also sent invitations to international organizations to observe the referendum. The Central Referendum Commission has extended bilateral invitations to the central electoral bodies of more than 30 foreign countries.

Vote counting and referendum validity

Vote counting will begin at 8 p.m. Astana time or immediately after voting concludes, if the closing time has been adjusted in accordance with established procedures. The count will be conducted without interruption and must not exceed 12 hours from the start.

The referendum will be considered valid if more than half of the eligible citizens participate. A decision on the issue submitted to the referendum will be deemed adopted if more than half of those who cast ballots vote in favor.

The final results will be determined at a session of the Central Referendum Commission. An official statement on the outcome will be published in the media no later than seven days after the vote.