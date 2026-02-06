Kazakhstan Seeks Balance Between AI Innovation and Regulation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Association for the Development of Artificial Intelligence, also known as Qaz.AI, is working with government and industry leaders to shape new rules for AI as officials seek to encourage innovation while guarding against manipulation and other risks, said Temirlan Ziyatov, the association’s chairman, in an interview with The Astana Times.

In a conversation, Ziyatov addressed the work of the association, obstacles for startups and key challenges facing the industry.

Connecting startups and government

The association was established not as a formal institution but as a response to concrete challenges faced by the private sector. According to Ziyatov, the starting point was the case of Cerebra AI. This medical startup entered the U.S. market and prepared for certification by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), one of the world’s most stringent regulatory standards.

“Foreign investors asked a logical question: why is this solution not used in Kazakhstan, and why is it not being procured by the Ministry of Health? When we began to analyze the situation, it became clear that startups face numerous barriers – from registering software as a medical device to outdated regulations that do not account for the specifics of AI. That is how the idea emerged to create an organization that would serve as a bridge between the government and business,” Ziyatov said.

He noted that the association was established to help explain how regulations work, outline the stages companies must go through and promote a structured approach to implementing AI solutions.

“Our mission is to explain the rules of the game and promote the responsible use of AI. Startups often have tunnel vision. They believe their product is perfect but fail to see regulatory and institutional constraints. That is normal. I have launched startups myself and understand this mindset. But reality eventually sets in: there are processes, requirements and regulations. When founders are told what they must do and how to structure their models, enthusiasm often fades,” Ziyatov said.

The association’s two directions include helping businesses understand regulatory requirements while also explaining technological specifics to government agencies.

“We help founders take off their rose-colored glasses. Many believe that a strong product alone is enough. In practice, there are standards, procedures and accountability,” he said.

Country targets balanced AI governance

Kazakhstan has prioritized building a regulatory framework for digital technologies in recent years. The country is among the first to introduce jurisdiction over an AI law and has also developed the Digital Code. The association participated in drafting both documents.

Ziyatov noted that the main goal was to strike a balance between regulation and market development.

“We are not reinventing the wheel. We are taking best practices from the United States, Europe and developing countries and adapting them to our reality. If the regulation is too strict, it can kill the market. If there is no regulation at all, distortions, manipulation and abuse will follow. That is why we chose a middle path,” he said.

He highlighted that the market needs clear rules of the game, including defined responsibility, limits on the use of technology and strong human rights protections.

According to Ziyatov, special attention in the Digital Code is given to personal data and individuals’ right to control how their data is used. He also welcomed provisions allowing citizens to request the deletion of personal information, as well as stronger copyright protections and requirements for labeling AI-generated content.

Ethics and workforce in the focus

Early legislative action, along with the development of data centers and supercomputing infrastructure, strengthens Kazakhstan’s position as a potential technology hub in Central Asia.

However, Ziyatov warned that the rapid growth of AI also brings significant risks, particularly the potential for manipulation of public opinion.

“Everything depends on the logic embedded in the system. AI can amplify distortions, shape narratives and replace reality. That is why content labeling, digital literacy and personal responsibility are essential,” he said.

Another major challenge is the shortage of skilled personnel. According to Ziyatov, Kazakhstan lacks both AI developers and qualified educators. Officials are working to train 500 digital officers, while the association is also developing programs for senior officials to help translate leadership vision into balanced strategies for the use of AI.

“You cannot automate chaos and expect good results. First, processes must be structured and clarified. Only then can automation and digitalization be introduced,” he said.

He added that the association is working with market participants and universities to develop specialized training programs aimed at building practical skills and a systematic approach to digital transformation.

Ziyatov emphasized that AI should serve practical needs rather than become an end in itself.

“There are real problems here that technology can help solve. There is government support and an opportunity to become a regional leader. For me, AI must develop not for show, but with real social benefit,” he said.