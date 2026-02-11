Elena Rybakina Marks 400th Career Win

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, ranked third in the WTA, recorded the 400th match win of her professional career in the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Doha, Qatar.

She defeated China’s Wang Xinyu, 6-2, 6-4. The win advances Rybakina to the round of 16, reported the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation’s press service on Feb. 10.

Rybakina now holds two Grand Slam titles – Wimbledon 2022 and the Australian Open 2026 – along with a WTA Finals title, two WTA 1000 titles, five WTA 500 titles, and two WTA 250 titles.