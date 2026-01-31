Rybakina Beats World No. 1 to Claim Australian Open Title

ASTANA — Elena Rybakina, the leader of Kazakhstan’s women’s tennis team, captured the Australian Open 2026 title in Melbourne on Jan. 31, according to the National Olympic Committee.

In the championship match, Rybakina overcame world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a tightly contested three-set battle. The Kazakhstani player took the opening set 6–4 before Sabalenka responded with an identical scoreline in the second. In the decisive set, Rybakina held her nerve, sealing the match 6–4 to clinch the title.

The victory marks Rybakina’s second Grand Slam title, following her triumph at the Wimbledon Championships in 2022.

Earlier this week, Rybakina rose to third in the WTA world rankings after advancing to the Australian Open final, which became the third Grand Slam final of her career.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Elena Rybakina on her Australian Open triumph, praising her “brilliant victory” and noting that she once again demonstrated “exceptional technique and an unwavering will to win.” He added that her achievement has earned admiration across the global tennis community and wished her further success at the world’s most prestigious tournaments.