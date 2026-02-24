Astana Team Wins Youth Hockey Tournament in Canada

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s Astana Team claimed victory at the 2026 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament in Canada, winning the AA Elite division, the second-highest tier of the competition, reported the Kazakhstan Hockey Federation’s press service on Feb. 23.

According to Presidential Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the young hockey players on their international success. The head of state described the team’s sensational victory as a landmark achievement in the history of Kazakhstan’s sports.

“As emphasized in the congratulatory message, our team demonstrated a high level of skill and strong will to win, surpassing the founders of hockey, the Canadians, in a very challenging final match,” Smadiyarov wrote in his Telegram channel.

The tournament, held annually in Quebec, is one of the world’s most prestigious youth hockey competitions for players under the age of 13. It features four main divisions such as BB, AA, AA Elite, and the top-tier AAA, as well as a girls’ division.

Astana Team secured the title in the AA Elite division after an undefeated group stage performance. In the playoffs, the Kazakh team first defeated hosts Quebec Nordiques 3:1, then overcame Quebec Remparts 2:1 in the semifinals.

In the final, Astana Team faced Noir d’Or des Montagnes and clinched a dramatic 4:3 victory in a shootout to become tournament champions. The 2026 triumph builds on last year’s performance, when Kazakhstan’s team won silver in the same division and age category.

The team was composed of players from Torpedo, Astana, and Yunost clubs, as well as one player each from Tigers Almaty and the Mikhailov Academy.

Astana Team earned its place in the AA Elite division after winning a qualifying tournament in France in 2024. Having now claimed the title in the second-highest division, the team may be promoted to the top AAA division next year, subject to a decision by the tournament’s organizing committee.