Around 63 Million Tons of Kazakh Oil Transported via CPC Pipeline in 2025

ASTANA – Approximately 63 million tons of Kazakh crude oil were transported in 2025 via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline system, operated by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), the company reported following a meeting of its Corporate Governance Bodies in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 25-26.

In total, the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline transported 70.52 million tons of oil last year. Of this volume, 36.6 million tons originated from the Tengiz field, 9.2 million tons from Karachaganak, and 17 million tons from Kashagan.

The meeting reviewed CPC’s operational and economic performance for 2025 and outlined plans for the year ahead. CPC and its contractors logged 14.2 million man-hours without injuries or incidents, while company vehicles covered more than 33 million kilometers without accidents.

The 1,511-kilometer pipeline system carries more than two-thirds of Kazakhstan’s oil exports, as well as crude from Russian Caspian fields. The CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings that enable safe offshore tanker loading.