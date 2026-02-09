Almaty Wins Best Urban Tourism Promotion at OTM Mumbai 2026

ASTANA – Almaty was awarded the Best Urban Tourism Promotion prize at OTM Mumbai 2026, one of Asia’s largest international tourism exhibitions, highlighting the city’s effective international promotion strategy and strong global appeal.

The event brought together leading players in the tourism industry, including tour operators, airlines, hotel brands, and national tourism offices, the Almaty Akimat press service reported on Feb. 8.

Almaty’s stand showcased its modern appeal and cultural heritage, featuring traditional Kazakh elements, national ornaments, and interactive multimedia.

During the exhibition, the Almaty delegation held over 100 B2B meetings to discuss developing inbound tourism, launching new products, and expanding partnerships, with a particular focus on the Indian market.