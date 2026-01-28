Tokayev Receives Update on Constitutional Reform Process

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the progress of Kazakhstan’s constitutional reform on Jan. 27, including the development of proposed new wording for parts of the Constitution, following six months of public consultations.

The update came during a meeting with Chair of the Constitutional Commission and Chair of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova, Deputy Chair of the Commission and State Counselor Erlan Karin, and Commission member and Presidential Legal Advisor Yerzhan Zhienbayev.

Azimova reported that commission members have developed and are jointly reviewing conceptually new versions of the Constitution’s preamble, as well as a number of articles and sections, reported the Akorda.

During the meeting, President Tokayev was also briefed on the outcomes of recent sessions of the Constitutional commission. According to Azimova, in the interest of transparency, all commission meetings are being publicly broadcast in the media space.

She also noted that over the past six months, broad public discussion of the constitutional reform has taken place. More than 2,000 proposals were submitted through electronic platforms by citizens, legal scholars, experts, lawyers, political parties, non-governmental organizations, and representatives of professional and business communities.

President Tokayev highlighted that the upcoming constitutional reform will give a positive impetus to the country’s development. He added that the work of the commission represents an important and symbolic step in advancing the reform process.