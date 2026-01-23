Tokayev Presents National Flag to Olympic and Paralympic Teams Ahead of Winter Games

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the state flag to the flag bearers of Kazakhstan’s Olympic and Paralympic teams on Jan. 23, highlighting the importance of the upcoming 25th Winter Olympic Games and 14th Winter Paralympic Games, which will be held in Italy.

Addressing the athletes, Tokayev noted that around 40 Kazakh competitors will take part in the Winter Olympics, representing the country in 10 sports disciplines. For many of them, the Games will mark their Olympic debut, reported the Akorda.

“The road to the Winter Olympics was not easy. Our athletes demonstrated strong performances at international competitions, winning 17 gold, 31 silver and 21 bronze medals,” Tokayev said, adding that Kazakhstan also places high expectations on its Paralympic team, whose determination and resilience serve as an example for society.

According to him, Kazakhstan has so far secured 10 qualification licenses for the Winter Paralympic Games, scheduled to take place in Italy in early March, with the number expected to increase.

Tokayev emphasized that qualifying for the Olympics itself is a major achievement, given the high level of competition. He recalled the legacy of Kazakhstan’s renowned Olympians, including Vladimir Smirnov, Lyudmila Prokashova, Elena Khrustalyova, Denis Ten and Yulia Galysheva, whose achievements brought international recognition to the country.

“Sporting success strengthens national unity and enhances Kazakhstan’s international standing,” President Tokayev said, stressing that the achievements of individual athletes reflect the honor and reputation of the entire nation.

Concluding the ceremony, Tokayev expressed confidence in the team’s preparedness and wished the athletes success, urging them to compete with determination and pride.

He presented the national flag to Olympic team members Denis Nikisha and Ayaulym Amrenova, as well as Paralympic athlete Yerbol Khamitov, who will carry Kazakhstan’s flag at the competition.