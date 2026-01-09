Ticket Sales Open for Kairat vs. Club Brugge UEFA Champions League Match

ALMATY — Tickets are now on sale for the UEFA Champions League match between FC Kairat and Belgium’s Club Brugge, which will take place on Jan. 20 at 8:30 p.m. at Astana Arena, reported the club’s press service on Jan. 8.

Tickets are available exclusively through the official Qairat SuperApp and Freedom SuperApp mobile applications. Prices depend on seating category and range from 15,000 tenge (approximately US$30) to 35,000 tenge (US$75).

To complete a purchase, fans will be required to provide personal information, including a mobile phone number, national ID, and an email address; foreign citizens may use their passport details. Each user may purchase no more than two tickets.

All tickets will be issued in electronic format. On the day of the match, fans will receive an SMS notification, and a QR code ticket link will be sent to the email address provided at purchase.

Ticket operators have urged supporters to use only official platforms, warning that tickets purchased from unauthorized sellers or intermediaries may be invalidated, denied entry to the stadium, or result in a complete loss of funds without compensation.

After six matches in the Champions League, Kairat ranks 36th in the standings with one point. In the previous round, the Kazakh club suffered a narrow 0–1 defeat to Greece’s Olympiacos. Following the home fixture against Club Brugge, Kairat will continue its European campaign with an away match against Arsenal in London on Jan. 28.