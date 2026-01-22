Kazakhstan’s Grain Exports Rise to 5.1 Million Tons as Shipments to Central Asia and Iran Grow

ALMATY – Kazakhstan exported 5.1 million tons of grain from the new harvest between September 2025 and Jan. 15, 2026, marking an increase compared to 4.3 million tons shipped during the same period last year, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Agriculture on Jan. 21.

The most substantial growth was recorded in key export destinations across Central and South Asia. Grain shipments to Uzbekistan rose by 40.2%, increasing from 1.67 million tons to 2.34 million tons. Exports to the Kyrgyz Republic grew by 76.5%, reaching 150,000 tons, while supplies to Afghanistan rose by 71.6% to 350,000 tons.

Overall, the increase highlights the strong export potential of Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector, the competitiveness of domestic grain, and sustained demand in both traditional and emerging markets.

Additional growth was recorded through maritime logistics. In 2025, grain transshipment volumes via Ak Bidai Terminal, a subsidiary of Food Contract Corporation, reached 316,500 tons – a 72% increase from 182,100 tons in the previous year.

Barley accounted for the bulk of shipments at 298,100 tons, while wheat made up 18,400 tons. Iran remained the primary destination, demonstrating stable demand for Kazakh grain. Total grain exports to Iran in 2025 amounted to approximately 900,000 tons.

Logistics in the second half of the year were affected by temporary shortages of maritime vessels on the Aktau–Iranian ports route, adverse weather conditions, and changes in the geopolitical situation in Iran.

Looking ahead, the planned transshipment volume through Ak Bidai Terminal in 2026 is set at 400,000 tons. Additional momentum is expected from dredging works in the Caspian Sea, with the first phase scheduled for completion later this year.

The grain terminal operates around the clock, receiving shipments from rail transport and transferring them to sea vessels. Located in the port of Aktau, the facility was commissioned in 2002 and remains the largest grain terminal in the Caspian region, with an annual handling capacity of up to 600,000 tons.