Kazakhstan, South Korea Discuss Possible Access to Employment Permit System

ASTANA — Almaty Region Akim (Mayor) Marat Sultangaziyev met with a South Korean delegation to discuss Kazakhstan’s possible accession to South Korea’s Employment Permit System (EPS), which allows foreign nationals to work legally in the country.

Kazakh Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Victoria Shegai and representatives of local governments also took part in the meeting, Kazinform reported on Jan. 26.

Sultangaziyev emphasized that the initiative goes beyond overseas employment and focuses on establishing a transparent, secure labor-migration mechanism.

“This would open the door for our citizens to legal employment abroad, enabling them to gain international experience and new professional skills. For the state, it means building a clear and secure labor migration system,” he said.

The South Korean delegation outlined the EPS program, which addresses labor shortages in key sectors by legally attracting foreign workers. Kazakhstan’s potential participation in the program is currently under discussion.

Ablai Zuaida, director of the Almaty Region mobile employment center, said the talks have entered their second stage. At the initial stage, a memorandum was signed at the presidential level, and Kazakhstan’s readiness to supply qualified workers is now being assessed.

As part of this process, the Korean delegation is visiting colleges and training centers to evaluate the quality of workforce training. If the requirements are met, the next step would be to sign a full memorandum.

If Kazakhstan joins the EPS, specialized training centers are expected to open in the region. An interdepartmental commission will make the final decision following the completion of all preparatory stages.

Kazakhstan citizens working illegally in South Korea can voluntarily leave the country without fines or restrictions on re-entry until the end of February, under agreements between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and South Korea’s Ministry of Justice aimed at protecting citizens’ rights and helping them regularize their status.