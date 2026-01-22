Kazakhstan Offers Voluntary Departure Program in South Korea, Ratifies Migration Agreement with France

ASTANA – Kazakhstan citizens working illegally in South Korea can voluntarily leave the country without fines or restrictions on re-entry until the end of February, under agreements between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and South Korea’s Ministry of Justice aimed at protecting citizens’ rights and helping them regularize their status.

To participate in the program, individuals must have a passport, submit a voluntary departure application, and provide an airline ticket. Advance notification must be submitted through South Korea’s immigration offices between 15 and 3 days before the departure date. The program does not apply to people who have committed criminal offenses or who entered the country illegally after Dec. 1, 2025, the ministry’s press service reported on Jan. 22.

In addition, Kazakhstan’s Senate has ratified a law formalizing an agreement with France on the readmission of citizens. The agreement creates a transparent and predictable framework for the return of people who have entered, reside, or are illegally present in either country.

It covers Kazakh and French citizens, as well as third-country nationals and stateless persons, and establishes detailed procedures for applications, identification, travel documents, transit, and escorting individuals. The law also includes protections for personal data, financial responsibilities, and mechanisms for dispute resolution and consultation.

Authorities say the measures are expected to reduce illegal migration, strengthen the fight against organized crime, improve border security, and simplify return procedures while protecting individual rights.

The agreement is also seen as strengthening cooperation among Kazakhstan, France, and the European Union, while enhancing Kazakhstan’s international reputation as a country that adheres to international law and actively engages in global migration issues, the Senate’s press service reported on Jan. 20.