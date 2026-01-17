Kazakhstan Completes Four-Year Olympic Cycle, Spends $26 Million

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is completing its four-year Olympic cycle in winter sports, investing 13.3 billion tenge (US$26 million) to ensure full preparation of national teams and participation in all key qualifying competitions ahead of the Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The final stage of the cycle will be the national team’s participation in the Winter Games, scheduled for Feb. 6-22.

Kazakhstan is currently developing 13 Winter Olympic sports, including speed skating, short track, figure skating, biathlon, curling, cross-country and alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, Nordic combined, ski jumping, ice hockey, and ski mountaineering.

National teams have completed all stages of preparation, from training and international camps to competitive events. In total, winter sports teams held 612 training camps and participated in 434 international competitions, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported on Jan. 15.

To enhance training quality, 13 world-class coaching consultants from the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, Romania, Russia, Belarus, Bulgaria, and Slovenia were engaged.

Funding for the four-year Olympic cycle reached 13.3 billion tenge (US$26 million), sourced from national and local budgets as well as extra-budgetary and sponsorship funds. The financing covered equipment purchases, coaching and instructor fees, medical and pharmacological support, scientific and methodological assistance, participation in international competitions, and training camps.