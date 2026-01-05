Kazakhstan Finalizes Funding, Equipment for 2026 Winter Games

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has allocated 13.3 billion tenge (US$26.16 million) to prepare its national teams for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, said Kazakh Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabosynov at a government meeting on Dec. 30, 2025. The funding is aimed at ensuring full readiness of athletes, coaches, and support systems ahead of the games.

According to Myrzabosynov, the total financing package includes 585 million tenge (US$1.15 million) provided by sports federations, 5.3 billion tenge (US$10.4 million) from the national budget, 6.2 billion tenge (US$12.2 million) from local budgets, and 1.2 billion tenge (US$2.36 million) from the Tourism and Sports Support Fund.

“The coaching staff includes highly qualified specialists with experience at world championships and the Olympic Games,” said Myrzabosynov.

“To ensure high-quality preparation of our athletes, 13 top-level foreign coaching consultants have been engaged from Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Slovenia, Poland, Russia, and Belarus in figure skating, speed skating, cross-country skiing, short track, and biathlon,” he added.

Uniform selection and equipment standards

Myrzabosynov also outlined the approach to selecting uniforms for the national team. Following discussions within the public council and consultations with athletes, Kazakhstan selected the Under Armour brand.

The new uniform package includes more than 20 items and covers both summer and winter apparel. The same brand will also supply competition and training equipment for indoor and outdoor use.

“Previously, athletes received uniforms only by sport – summer athletes got only summer gear and winter athletes only winter gear. This was inconvenient for both athletes and coaches. Today, this issue has been resolved,” said Myrzabosynov.

Ceremonial uniforms and medal ceremony outfits will be produced by a domestic manufacturer and financed through non-budgetary sources. Myrzabosynov noted that other global brands, including Nike, Adidas, and Kelme, were also considered during the selection process.

“Competition equipment is very important. If we take ski jumping as an example, if a suit does not meet standards, it will directly affect the result. The same applies to cross-country skiing and biathlon, where quality and performance are decisive. Athletes spend years reaching this level, and it would be disappointing to lose due to inadequate equipment,” said Myrzabosynov.

Government review of Olympic readiness

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, reviewed the overall progress in preparing national teams for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Reports were delivered by Myrzabosynov, the Kazakhstan Biathlon Union Secretary General Manas Ussenov, and the Vice President of the Kazakhstan Figure Skating Union Murakerim Burkhan.

“Kazakhstan is taking comprehensive measures to develop sports and is creating the conditions needed for high-quality athlete preparation. From 2023 to 2025, more than 360 billion tenge (US$708 million) have been allocated from the state budget for these purposes. For the development of winter sports, the country has the necessary basic infrastructure and favorable climatic conditions,” said Bektenov.

He noted that Kazakh athletes represent not only themselves and their coaches, but the country as a whole on the world’s leading sports stages.

Separate instructions were given to intensify preparations for the Winter Paralympic Games, highlighting the importance of Paralympic participation in promoting resilience and inclusive values. The government also tasked the relevant agencies with ensuring comprehensive media coverage of Kazakhstan’s participation in the Olympic Games and with presenting a post-Games performance analysis and recommendations for future development.