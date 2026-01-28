Dimash’s Project Voice Beyond Horizon to Premiere Worldwide in February 

By Dana Omirgazy  in Editor’s Picks, International on 28 January 2026

ASTANA — Dimash Qudaibergen’s project, Voice Beyond Horizon, will premiere worldwide on Feb. 5 on Hunan TV and Mango TV, and in Kazakhstan on QazaqstanTV. 

Top vocalists from China, Italy, Malaysia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan and Serbia, will not only showcase their musical talents, but also become heartfelt guides to some of the most breathtaking locations in the country. Photo credit: Dimash News.

Created in partnership with Hunan Broadcasting System, Voice Beyond Horizon brings together artists from six countries – China, Italy, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Serbia – who will showcase their talents and guide viewers through some of the country’s most breathtaking locations. 

Over 22 filming days and thousands of kilometers traveled, the production team crafted an unforgettable journey across the Turkistan, Akmola, Mangystau, and Almaty Regions, as well as the cities of Almaty and Astana, reported Dimash News on Jan. 27.

Qudaibergen invites viewers into a universe where music intertwines with the steppe wind, hearts beat with the waves of the Caspian Sea, and inspiration soars to the mountains of Kazakhstan.

“In Kazakh culture, there is a beautiful expression: ‘siyga – siy’ — ‘respect for respect.’ In Chinese, there is a similar saying: ‘tou tao bao.’ Once, when I was just over twenty and only beginning my journey toward big dreams, there were people who invited me onto a great stage and supported me. If today I can support young artists on their own paths, even just a little, then everything we are doing truly matters. We are a very hospitable people, and it sincerely warms my heart to see you here, on my native land. Dear viewers, we look forward to meeting you with all our hearts,” said Qudaibergen.


