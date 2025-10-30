Voice Beyond Horizon: Dimash Unites Silk Road Voices in Grand 2026 Premiere

ASTANA – Dimash Qudaibergen and Hunan TV present a grand premiere for 2026 – the joint project Voice Beyond Horizon.

“Eight years ago, Qudaibergen appeared on China’s music scene and immediately realized that music knows no boundaries. From the start, he dreamed of sharing the music of the Great Silk Road with the world. The upcoming premiere brings this dream to life through a song that crosses mountains and seas, like the eternally rising sun over the horizon,” reported Dimash News on Oct. 29.

In the new project, Qudaibergen, as the initiator, invited eight singers from different countries to join him. Prince, a singer from Serbia who represented his country at Eurovision; Cai Chengyu, China’s golden tenor making his solo debut; Giulia, an Italian singer whose ethereal voice brings healing; Zhang Xinyu, a rising Chinese star whose songs have amassed billions of views; Nurzhas, a treasure of Kazakhstan with a voice of magnetic charm; La Danzhu, a Chinese folk singer with the powerful voice of the mountains; Nur Cholpon, a national treasure of the Kyrgyz Republic and songwriter; and Jessi Lee, Malaysia’s new-generation champion and award-winning musician.

Together, they traveled to Kazakhstan, using their voices to connect the civilizations of the millennia-old Silk Road and begin a musical journey. Over 22 days, they covered 7,436 kilometers, visiting four unique cities in Kazakhstan: Almaty, Astana, Aktau and Turkistan.