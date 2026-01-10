City of Nomads Near Almaty to Undergo Modernization After New Access Road Opens

ASTANA — The City of Nomads tourist attraction, located on the banks of the Ili River, 90 kilometers from Almaty, is set for modernization following the completion of a new access road.

The complex was originally built for the filming of the 2005 historical epic film “Koshpendiler” (Nomad: The Warrior) and spans an area of 5.8 hectares. A 6.9-kilometer section of road leading to the site has been completed and is already operational, according to Fariza Sikhymbaeva, a representative of the Alatau Visit center. The new road includes installed lighting, improving accessibility for visitors.

Last year, the complex was transferred to the regional akimat, and comprehensive renovations are planned to enhance the tourist experience, reported Kazinform on Jan. 5.

“All necessary conditions will be provided for visitors to enhance tourism,” Sikhymbaeva noted.

A tender for the development of design and estimated documentation for the modernization of the City of Nomads was announced last month on the public procurement website but was not held. The lot is expected to be re-advertised this year.

Previously owned by the Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm National Film Studio, the project was transferred to the city of Konayev in 2025. Plans also include a new bridge connecting the City of Nomads with Tanbaly Tas, further improving access and linking key tourist sites in the region.