Alexander Bublik Reaches ATP Top 10 After Hong Kong Open Victory

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik claimed a landmark victory at the 2026 Bank of China Hong Kong Tennis Open on Jan. 11.

The 28-year-old defeated Italy’s world No. 7 Lorenzo Musetti in the final, 7:6 (7:2), 6:3, to capture his ninth ATP title in his 16th career final. The win marked Bublik’s fifth consecutive victory in an ATP final.

Following the tournament, Bublik rose to No. 10 in the ATP world rankings, becoming the first Kazakhstan’s player in men’s singles history to reach the top 10, reported Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

With this achievement, Kazakhstan now stands among a group of countries represented in the top 10 of both the men’s and women’s world tennis rankings. Currently, only the United States and Italy share this distinction.

Kazakhstan’s top women’s player, Elena Rybakina, ranked fifth in the WTA standings at the start of 2026. The Kazakhstan women’s national team is also ranked among the top 10 teams in the Billie Jean King Cup rankings.