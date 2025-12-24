Tokayev Invites Trump to Visit Kazakhstan During Extended Phone Call

ALMATY — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited the United States President Donald Trump to visit Kazakhstan during a phone conversation held on Dec. 23, expressing confidence that such a visit would be historic, reported the Akorda press service.

Following the call, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had invited Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to attend the 2026 Group of 20 (G20) summit. Host countries traditionally extend invitations to non-member states to participate in the annual leaders’ meeting to expand dialogue and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

“The United States will be hosting the G20 Summit next year, and we will be extending invites to both of these Leaders to join us as guests at this very important event, which will take place in Miami!” Trump wrote.

During the phone call, Tokayev and Trump discussed the conflict in Ukraine. Tokayev underscored the complexity of achieving a settlement, noting that territorial issues remain central and require compromises from all sides based on realities on the ground.

“Kazakhstan calls on all parties involved to demonstrate patience, flexibility, and professionalism and to continue searching for a formula for peace,” Tokayev said, adding that while Kazakhstan does not act as a mediator, it remains ready, if necessary, to provide a negotiation platform in the spirit of goodwill.

President Tokayev highlighted Trump’s leadership qualities, crediting the U.S. president with resolving a number of international military conflicts and strengthening the country’s internal potential.

“We discussed the importance of bringing peace to ongoing conflicts, and increased trade and cooperation between our nations. The relationship with both countries is spectacular,” Trump wrote in a social media post commenting on the calls.

In conclusion, Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to fully implement the agreements reached during his November visit to Washington.

Earlier this year, U.S. foreign policy expert Daniel Runde told The Astana Times that a Trump visit to Kazakhstan was increasingly plausible, noting that Trump’s political style favors pragmatic engagement over public lecturing and that his human rights agenda is likely to focus on religious freedom, an area actively promoted by Kazakhstan.