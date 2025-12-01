Kyrgyz Republic Concludes Snap Elections With 36.9% Turnout

ASTANA — Snap elections for members of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) concluded in the Kyrgyz Republic on Nov. 30.

According to the Central Election Commission, 1,584,446 of the country’s 4,294,243 registered voters cast ballots, representing a turnout of 36.90%.

Citizens voted in 30 multi-mandate territorial districts nationwide, each electing three members to the Jogorku Kenesh, including at least one woman. A total of 90 deputies will enter parliament as a result of the vote. The Foreign Ministry reported that 26,066 Kyrgyz citizens had voted at polling stations abroad.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on the conduct of the parliamentary elections. Tokayev noted that the results of this significant political event reflect the Kyrgyz Republic’s confident progress toward achieving its strategic development objectives, reported Akorda.

He noted that the parliamentary elections demonstrated nationwide support for the country’s course in building a strong and prosperous state. He also expressed great satisfaction with the dynamic development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and alliance.

“I am confident that, building on centuries-old friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual support, we will build on our achievements and take interstate cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic to new heights,” Tokayev said, wishing Japarov continued success in his responsible work for the benefit of the fraternal Kyrgyz people.