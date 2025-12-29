Kazakhstan’s Aviation Sector Soars on Safety, Traffic and Global Links

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s civil aviation sector recorded steady growth in 2025, driven by improvements in safety, passenger traffic and international cooperation, said Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee Saltanat Tompiyeva in an interview with The Astana Times.

In September, Kazakhstan passed an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) aviation security audit, achieving a 95.7% compliance rate with international standards. The result placed Kazakhstan among the world’s top 20 countries for aviation safety.

“This is one of the strongest indicators globally and confirms the effectiveness of our safety measures, as well as the high level of trust from the international aviation community,” Tompiyeva said.

Passenger traffic and international ties strengthen

Kazakhstan’s airports handled around 29 million passengers in the first 11 months of 2025, reflecting continued growth in air travel demand. Over the same period, Kazakh airlines transported 14.3 million passengers.

“As of December 2025, regular flights connect Kazakhstan with 30 countries across 131 international routes, with a total frequency of 616 flights per week,” Tompiyeva said.

She noted that the growth reflects not only rising passenger demand but also the expansion of Kazakhstan’s route network and deepening international aviation ties.

Tompiyeva emphasized that strengthening international cooperation remained a central priority throughout the year. A key moment was Kazakhstan’s participation in the ICAO Assembly held in September and October.

“At the assembly, Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of the Chicago Convention and its readiness to take an active role in shaping the global aviation agenda. The country was also represented both within the general delegation framework and in the assembly’s working bodies. Notably, the country assumed the position of vice-chair of the ICAO Administrative Commission, one of the organization’s four key commissions,” she said.

In parallel, the Kazakh delegation held bilateral meetings with the leadership of ICAO, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), EUROCONTROL, as well as aviation authorities from Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

“These meetings resulted in agreements on expanding air connectivity, developing transit and cargo transportation, exchanging expertise and further aligning regulatory approaches,” Tompiyeva said, adding that such cooperation strengthens Kazakhstan’s international standing.

Structural challenges test sector growth

Despite the positive dynamics, Tompiyeva acknowledged that Kazakhstan’s civil aviation faces several long-term, structural challenges, many of which mirror global industry trends.

“The first major challenge is the growing load on airport infrastructure amid increasing traffic volumes. Our task is not simply to expand capacity, but to ensure sustainable and safe airport operations,” she said.

In 2025, infrastructure modernization continued nationwide. Major runway and taxiway repairs were completed at the Aktau Airport, while routine runway repairs were carried out at the Astana Airport. The reconstruction of the Balkhash Airport terminal is nearing completion.

At the same time, the government is implementing new airport construction projects in resort areas, including Katon-Karagai, Zaisan and Kenderli. Work is also underway to restore operations at the Arkalyk Airport.

Another systemic challenge is fleet renewal amid a global aircraft shortage and intense competition for new deliveries.

“Currently, 109 aircraft are used for scheduled passenger transportation. By the end of 2030, airlines plan to add 49 aircraft, increasing seat capacity by around 26,000,” Tompiyeva said.

Human resources also remain a pressing issue. The aviation sector requires between 500 and 600 new specialists annually, including pilots, engineers, and air traffic personnel.

To address this, the government is developing state-level solutions to strengthen the national aviation training system. These include establishing a certified aviation training center and expanding international cooperation in professional training and qualification development.

Aviation fuel supply and pricing conditions are another area requiring attention. According to Tompiyeva, work is underway to create a more stable and predictable fuel supply model that balances the interests of airlines and passengers.

“Regional air accessibility remains a priority as well. In 2025, Kazakhstan subsidized 25 socially significant routes, allocating 6.4 billion tenge [US$12.4 million] to maintain connectivity between regions and support national transport cohesion,” Tompiyeva said.

Strategic priorities for the coming years

According to Tompiyeva, safety will remain an unconditional priority of Kazakhstan’s civil aviation policy.

“Further improving flight safety, strengthening preventive measures and proactively managing aviation risks will remain at the center of our work,” she said.

She noted that airport infrastructure development is another key focus, with continued modernization of runways and terminals and the construction of new airports. Authorities plan to attract investment, including private capital, to ensure airports can accommodate growing passenger volumes and improve service quality.

“International air services will also continue to expand. In 2025 alone, flights on more than 35 international routes were opened or resumed, and weekly flight frequencies increased by nearly 70 flights compared with the previous year,” Tompiyeva said.

“Several foreign airlines entered the Kazakh market this year, including Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Asman Airlines, Thai AirAsia X, Centrum Air, China Eastern Airlines and Eastar Jet,” she added.

Positioning Kazakhstan as a regional aviation hub

Tompiyeva noted that Kazakhstan is consistently positioning itself as a regional aviation hub linking Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

“In recent years, we have expanded the international route network, increased flight frequencies and launched systematic modernization of airport infrastructure, including the construction of new airports and the development of key hubs,” she said.

Regulatory reforms are also underway. Kazakhstan has introduced an open skies regime, improved tariff policies and simplified procedures for foreign airlines.

“Geography gives Kazakhstan a natural advantage, complemented by reliable infrastructure, a high level of safety, predictable rules, accessible aviation fuel, and competitive tariffs. Our work today is focused precisely on creating these conditions,” Tompiyeva said.

She emphasized that Kazakhstan’s civil aviation development model is built on systemic priorities, where safety serves as the foundation, sector sustainability is the long-term objective, and passenger needs guide decision-making.