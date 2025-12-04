Kazakhstan Tightens Public Safety Rules With Face-Covering Clothing Ban

ALMATY – Kazakhstan will formally introduce administrative liability for wearing face-covering clothing in public places under a new unified law on the Prevention of Offenses, adopted by the Mazhilis (Parliament’s lower chamber) in its second reading on Dec. 3.

The legislation also strengthens responsibility for posting and distributing illegal content, as well as for non-compliance with official orders requiring the elimination of conditions that facilitate offenses.

The number of entities involved in preventive work is expanded from 13 to 26, now additionally including family support centers, mobile groups, guardianship authorities, youth affairs structures, media, authorized bodies, and entrepreneurs.

The model of prevention itself is also being revised to include general, individual, and specialized measures, the chamber’s press service reported.

One of the amendments relates to the Code of Administrative Offenses, which now introduces liability for wearing face-covering clothing in public places that prevents identification. Under the rule, a first violation will result in a formal warning, while a repeated offense will lead to a fine of 10 monthly calculation indices (approximately US$73).