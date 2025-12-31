Kazakhstan Sees Strong Health and Environmental Results in 2025

ASTANA — Kazakhstan made significant progress in healthcare and environmental protection this year, with government reforms and national programs delivering precise results that improved public health, expanded medical access, and strengthened environmental sustainability nationwide.

Healthcare

Kazakhstan closed the year with historic achievements in healthcare, positioning itself as a regional leader in public health outcomes.

Kazakhstan entered the top 10 globally for reducing mortality from noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), becoming the first in Central Asia and one of only ten countries in the WHO European Region to reduce premature NCD mortality by 25% ahead of 2025 targets, according to the WHO Regional Office for Europe.

Overall mortality declined by 2.7%, while infant mortality fell by 20.2% year-on-year as of Oct. 1. These improvements reflect expanded vaccination coverage, strengthened primary healthcare, and improved access to early diagnostics.

Maternal mortality also fell by 12%, reaching a historic low. WHO experts cited Kazakhstan as a model for the region, highlighting reforms in maternal care and preventive screening, including early screening for adolescent girls.

Healthcare investment continued to grow. In 2025, total investment increased by 8.4% to $920 million, while funding for pharmaceutical production more than doubled to $91.3 million. The government aims to increase the share of domestically produced medicines to 50% by 2029, alongside the development of national medical device manufacturing capacity.

Digital healthcare expanded rapidly. Kazakh citizens received 2.7 million online medical consultations in 2025, exceeding planned indicators by nearly 9%. The Online Medicine pilot project was launched in 100 medical organizations across eight regions, significantly improving access to care in rural areas.

Workforce development also showed progress. Medical universities graduated 10,500 specialists, with 34% assigned to rural healthcare facilities, almost twice the previous year’s figure, helping address staffing shortages in remote regions.

Environmental protection

Alongside the healthcare results, Kazakhstan intensified efforts to protect its environment through nationwide engagement and structural reforms.

The Taza Kazakhstan national initiative became one of the year’s most visible environmental movements. Since early 2025, more than 1,000 environmental events have been held nationwide, attracting 6.4 million participants from across society. As part of the campaign, over 335.6 million trees were planted. Beyond clean-up efforts, the initiative promotes environmental awareness and a culture of respect for nature.

Kazakhstan continued expanding its network of specially protected natural areas. New reserves were established, and ecosystem conservation was reinforced by the opening of the Institute for Ecosystem and Biodiversity Conservation at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, with international support, including German support.

Kazakhstan also advanced wildlife reintroduction programs, returning rare and previously extinct species, such as tigers, kulans, and Przewalski’s horses, to their natural habitats. These efforts include habitat restoration, anti-poaching measures, scientific monitoring, and long-term population management.

Environmental governance entered a new digital phase. By the end of 2025, all Category I industrial enterprises are expected to connect to the automated environmental monitoring system, enabling real-time pollution tracking and faster regulatory response.

On the global stage, Kazakhstan joined the Global Methane Pledge, committing to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030. This includes modernization of the oil and gas sector, where methane leaks are a key challenge. Overall, greenhouse gas emissions are targeted for a 15% reduction by 2030.

Finally, solid waste management moved from planning to implementation. A 238 billion tenge (US$473 million) investment package covering 94 projects was approved, with a focus on new landfills, waste-processing facilities, and the introduction of separate waste collection.