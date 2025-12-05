Kazakhstan, Germany to Forward Media and Expert Engagement

BERLIN – Kazakh and German pundits agreed to expand cooperation at the media and expert levels at the 45th meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club (BEC) on Dec. 2 in Berlin.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Issetov noted Kazakhstan’s readiness for dialogue and strengthening of cooperation through various platforms.

“Kazakhstan has carried out a comprehensive transformation of its state governance system and implemented political and socio-economic reforms. These efforts have helped build greater trust both domestically and within the international community. Kazakhstan continues to reinforce its role as an active and responsible participant in the international agenda,” he said.

According to Christian Görke, a member of the Bundestag and chair of the Germany–Central Asia parliamentary group, the Berlin club is a successful format for professional and expert cooperation between the two countries. He noted that the Germans who moved from Kazakhstan have significant potential to expand contacts at all levels.

German media experts discussed the interest among European journalists in Kazakhstan’s political transformation and its role in the region and beyond.

Journalist and founder of the diplo.news media platform Ewald König said the BEC holds meetings three times a year and for the first time, the event is dedicated to media talks. He said Central Asia is underrepresented and is considered a ‘terra incognita’ in the German media landscape due to the lack of Kazakhstan-based reporters. Now, Central Asia needs more visibility in German media and public discussions.

He emphasized that the media should play a key role in reporting more on digital trends in Kazakhstan and that it is a nice place to travel to. The Silk Road, critical raw materials and regional security are also of great interest.

The editors from the Silk Way TV channel and The Astana Times, who attended the debate, said the European media and experts should not just report but interact more with English-language newsrooms in Kazakhstan. Local media serves as a bridge to connect businesses, people and communities.

Editor-in-chief Zhanna Shayakhmetova said The Astana Times can become a platform for a panel of experts, considering its pool of Central Asian authors and analysts. The news outlet featured an article about the 22nd Kazakhstan–EU Cooperation Council meeting in Brussels, an exclusive interview with a member of the Bundestag’s Committee Stephan Mayer, and a series of stories about Germany’s green hydrogen expertise.