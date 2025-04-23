Germany Promotes Green Hydrogen Expertise in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Germany came together at the German Training Week – Green Hydrogen, launched on April 22 in Astana, as a strategic initiative to unlock Kazakhstan’s potential as a future hub for green hydrogen production.

The training week is organized as part of the Project Development Program for Green Hydrogen Projects implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). It is part of the German Energy Solutions Initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

The training week gathered over 25 representatives from the Kazakh chemical industry, fertilizer industry, industrial associations, finance and regulatory bodies to deepen understanding of green hydrogen technologies and market opportunities.

Kazakh Vice Minister of Energy Bakytzhan Ilyas highlighted the strategic role of green hydrogen in the transition to a sustainable energy future.

“Kazakhstan regards green hydrogen as a strategic element of decarbonization and for the diversification of sustainable development of the economy. In the context of climate challenges, the development of green hydrogen becomes not only relevant but also strategically necessary,” said Ilyas.

Kazakhstan’s renewable energy potential, strategic location, and industrial base create a promising landscape to engage in pilot projects, infrastructure development and policy discussions. While challenges remain, targeted investment and collaboration could help position Kazakhstan as a future player in the green hydrogen economy.

“We are all witnessing a global transformation today towards a more sustainable energy future. Green hydrogen plays a key role in this transformation. It offers the unique opportunity to store and transport renewable energy and to use it in a wide range of sectors: from industry to transportation to heat supply, in order to make them climate neutral,” said German Ambassador to Kazakhstan Monika Iwersen.

She said hydrogen can be instrumental in Kazakhstan’s path toward decarbonization.

“At the same time, Kazakhstan has immense potential in the field of renewable energies, particularly solar and wind energy, and this creates excellent conditions for becoming a major producer of green hydrogen,” she added.

Manuel Andresh, head of the Hydrogen Diplomacy Office in Astana, reaffirmed Germany’s support for Kazakhstan’s efforts in this field.

“With the German Training Week – Green Hydrogen, we aim to support Kazakh enterprises to benefit from the expertise of German solution providers in developing and applying green hydrogen technologies. The training week also provides a platform for technology and know-how transfer as well as facilitating business partnerships between companies from Germany and Kazakhstan,” he said.